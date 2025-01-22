'AITA for being a 'teen' while my grandparents visit because they've never loved me?'

Back to the point of the post. My mom's side of the family stayed the weekend with us. I was forced to sleep in the office so my grandparents could have my room. I ended up locking myself away most of the time I wasn’t working

On Sunday, my grandparents cornered me and said I was behaving like “such a teen” and that I should be enjoying the time with my family instead of acting like a stranger. I told them I don’t have a family—I have people who see me as a burden and who don’t care what happens to me. I said that’s not a family; that’s just random people who are forced to know me.