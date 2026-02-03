'I haven't spoken to my ex in months, then I got a drunk angry text on New Years.'

Okay, I...could not have seen this coming from a mile away. Basically, my ex (23nb) and I (24m) broke up in April of 2024 and we ended on decently good terms and a mutual agreement to become friends after a year of us being split apart.
Our friend group was intertwined aka a mix of my friends and their friends, so they made the choice themself to take a break from our friend group and leave our discord server as they healed from our relationship ( or they'd just hang out with their friends when I wasn't there ) whereas I continued to run it without them there.
In April of 2025, we got back into contact again just as we planned. Big mistake, apparently. To make a long story short, once we caught up, gave them the invite to our server back, and began to speak semi regularly to each other in DMs and in the server, they became clingy and required a lot of attention that was similar to our relationship.
I tried to distance myself to keep a respectable amount of space between us, but that led to them having a major crash out in my DMs where they admitted that they thought I was neglecting them for my other friends and how I wasn't spending enough time with them(what).
I invited them to play Mario Party with a couple buddies of mine and they were the one that cancelled? I continuously tried getting their friends and my friends to hang out, but they always seemed to have other things in mind without us? It was weird.
I have a new life now, I moved out, I'm with someone else so I assumed that some distance would be okay, especially with them and their friends also being flaky. It was strange to see them in this state as I had never known them to be jealous any point in our relationship, so for it to slip out now of all times was...peculiar.
I tried to be there for them and to remind them that I would always be there for them as a friend, but it seems like that only made it worse. By July of 2025, they somehow managed to get their side of the friend group to turn against me for this and completely ghosted and/or blocked me without a proper explanation.
I know it sounds like there's a missing POV to this story, and I wish I could have that POV myself, but I still, to this day, have no idea what the hell happened and why their friends ditched my friends and I.
I think a lot of people in that friend group had secret reservations about the fact that we broke up and believed that I (since *I* broke up with *them*) tore the friend group apart ( even though my ex was the one to volunteer leaving the server but I digress. Discord drama is so high school I can't. )
Anyhow, I hadn't heard of them since that day -- until New Years came around. December 31st, 2025. I got a DM at 5 in the morning, and it was...long. Very, very long. It consisted of the most colorful, condescending and foul language I have ever heard coming from this person and we dated for almost 5 years. I don't know where this came from. I don't know what I did to deserve this.
I also don't know what spurred on this message, but it was angry, vile, and dripping with genuine hatred for my being. I want to make it clear that our relationship wasn't bad. It wasn't perfect, but it wasn't anything like you hear in horror stories. We were fine, but we weren't right for each other, and I thought that they at least had an ounce of respect for me or..something. I don't know.
Did the message hurt? Not exactly, because it was so ridiculous and out of character that it mostly made me laugh. I think that's kind of how I cope with things like that though. Anyhow, I won't send the entire thing for privacy reasons, but here is an excerpt that is in my own words (again, for privacy reasons):
"OP, I want you to know that nobody likes you, and nobody will, so do not contact any of [my friends and I] or you will end up being the butt of our joke. You treated all of us like shit, neglected us and used us for entertainment, and made [friend] feel like a joke. Do yourself a favor and work on yourself before taking it out on other people. I wish I hated you, Happy New Years."
Then they blocked me right after. So...yeah. If anyone has some advice as to why this might've been randomly sent to me, let me know. Otherwise, have a nice day and thank you for reading.
Lannister03 wrote:
Genuinely, thats a pretty good way to handle a situation like that. Just laugh at its absurdity and move on.
Don't let him live rent free in your mind like you do for him.
OP responded:
Haha, it really was absurd. I kind of forgot it happened until I saw their message and it was definitely a good way of letting the situation go even more. I used to be sad to leave them and our friends behind, but now I'm glad I dodged a bullet. Thank you for your comment!
meli0099 wrote:
While I couldn't exactly tell you why, I can probably tell you you didn't deserve it. Years ago, the person I grew up calling my best friend for over a decade and I started to grow apart. Nothing hateful or intentional on my part, I just made new friends, had plans that didn't align w hers etc. I tried to get her involved but every time shed say " your other friends don't like me."
Which wasn't true, my other friends never got to know her bc she never was around. Anyways we stopped talking after a dumb fight and while it wasn't easy, there were more negative things about her in my life than positives (after some time apart I realized how unfriendly she was to me but thats a whole other story).
She ended up marrying and moving a few months later (another crazy story). And about a year later she dm'ed me saying she was moving back and was wondering if we could hang out. Saying something along the lines of her forgiving me (mind you, I did nothing wrong).
I ignored the message. She reached out 3 more times, all read and ignored. her last one saying stuff like "she has tried as much as she could" and "she was tired of chasing me" etc. Etc.
Nothing exactly hateful but def pointing blame and expecting me to come crawling w an apology. The point is sometimes people cant see beyond their reflection and their own issues. The randomness just kind of means you still hold a place in their minds/conversations.
OP responded
Wow, that's insane!! It really is so bizarre when you reflect on something you once deemed good only to end up realizing all the red flags you let go without even noticing. She seems very impulsive and irresponsible so I'm glad you got out of that situation.
I do think that something must've gotten them fired up (and drunk) enough to send that text. Maybe a friend brought me up to "beat the dead horse"? Not sure. I guess there's no point in thinking about the what if's when it's over anyhow. Thank you for commenting!
parttimeheadache wrote:
Let me just say Discord is aptly named. It's a weird platform full of people that never left high school.
OP responded:
I really am too old for this lmfao.
Sk1no wrote:
Could you ask someone in the other friend group why they all decided to ghost you? It could just be that they're being 'supportive' friends to your ex, and your ex was still into you and couldn't move to just being friends with you.
Or it could be that you did something without realising...it does seem unlikely, but as a worrier, I would probably ask. If they are non responsive or rude then you have tried to address any actual culpability, so it's on them. Sounds crappy though. I don't like when there's no closure or explanation!
OP responded:
The weirdest part is I tried, but they never responded or blocked me before I could respond. The only closure I got was from one friend who essentially said that I made them feel like I used them for "entertainment" which is so confusing because I'd call with them and discuss personal topics such as life, work, etc.
So it's strange that they viewed me as someone who only wanted to talk to them for...entertainment? Video games? (I'm barely a gamer).
But then they blocked me too before I could respond. It really threw me for a loop! I'd like to know what I did, but my friends have reassured me that they got blocked too and it's not just me, so I have no idea! Thank you for your comment!!! As a fellow worrier, you understand me haha.