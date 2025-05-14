'AITA for hiding my family's extreme wealth from my girlfriend after only 3 months of dating?'

"AITA for still not letting my girlfriend know that my family is wealthy?"

Signal_Amphibian7538 writes:

Hi. I (26M) have been dating (let's say Emma) (25F) for 3 months now. Things are great between us, but she has no idea my family is very wealthy. My family's business is agriculture, and I don't want to mention any name due to privacy reasons, but let's say they're one of the biggest companies in the States.

I grew up with money (private school, nice vacations, and all that stuff), but my parents raised me to value hard work. I have a normal dev job and live completely off my own salary.