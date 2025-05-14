'AITA for hiding my family's extreme wealth from my girlfriend after only 3 months of dating?'

Signal_Amphibian7538 writes:
Hi. I (26M) have been dating (let's say Emma) (25F) for 3 months now. Things are great between us, but she has no idea my family is very wealthy. My family's business is agriculture, and I don't want to mention any name due to privacy reasons, but let's say they're one of the biggest companies in the States.
I grew up with money (private school, nice vacations, and all that stuff), but my parents raised me to value hard work. I have a normal dev job and live completely off my own salary.
Emma knows I'm doing okay financially since I bought a Toyota last month with my own savings and some extra from freelancing some projects after work. The issue is I've been making excuses about why she can't meet my parents or see their mansion.
I keep finding excuses about why we can't meet them yet (they're busy with work, traveling, and so on). I'm not ashamed of her at all. I just really like how things are between us, like she likes me for me.
I've had past girlfriends suddenly get very interested once they found out about my family's money, and it was awful. AITAH for keeping this secret? Is 3 months too soon to worry about gold diggers? Should I just tell her since it's been 3 months?
Cold_Lengthiness7973 says:
NTA, meet for lunch or something similar, stay away from the big house for a while.
IfYouStayPetty says:
Most people don’t meet parents until 6 months to a year. That’s not weird at all to hold off.
Sure-Selection-4351 says:
NTA for not saying anything yet, especially given past experiences. But don’t let it become a deception by omission. If the relationship is getting serious, it’s time to start having honest conversations. Not about wealth but about trust.
Tyberious_says:
Have her meet them at dinner or something, she doesn't have to meet them for the first time at their home.