'I heard my husband cry in the bathroom after we bumped into his ex?' 'She was pregnant.' AITA?

Denethorstomato92 said:

NTA. I would lose a little bit of respect for him in this situation. He was the one that failed to move forward in his previous relationship. Now he’s got “one who got away” syndrome. He needs to be the mature one and be happy for his ex as she now has the family and life she wanted. He needs to value what he has now right in front of him before he ruins another relationship/family.