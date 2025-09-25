'AITA for humiliating my friend for hitting on my cousin because he's older than her?'

After that, the vibe recovered quickly and everyone else had a good time. Later, Matt wrote in the group chat that I humiliated him for no reason, that I was a terrible friend, and that I used the situation as an excuse to kick him out. He said I could have just mentioned that Alina was 18.

I don’t think I overreacted. Alina looked very uncomfortable. She lost her mom recently and has been relying on us for support. The last thing I want is for her to associate my home with some older guy making her feel unsafe. Sofia told me I did the right thing, and that if we hadn’t kicked him out, the message to Alina would have been that it’s okay for men to make her uncomfortable.