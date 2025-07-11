'AITA for hurting this guys feelings during his job interview because of his behavior?'

A coworker jumped in with another question, and he said the same thing to her. At this point, we were kind of looking at each other but decided to let him continue and give him the benefit of the doubt.

But after more than five minutes, I jumped in again with another question. I had to talk over him to do it. He finally paused and answered, but in such a long-winded way that he ended up veering into another topic. My coworker asked another question, and the same thing happened.