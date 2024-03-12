Teen cuts brother out of life; refuses to take his 'I'm sorry' money. Asks AITA?

He basically asked me how I was doing and wanted to tell me that he looks forward to seeing me graduate this year and asked me if he could potentially take me on a trip for my birthday (April 3rd) because it falls on spring break. I told him no thanks and I'd prefer if he doesn't come to my graduation, and I hung up. He tried calling my aunt again, but I said I didn't want to talk to him.

My Aunt said okay and didn't try to get me to talk to him again. After about an hour or so, my aunt came into my room crying and told me that I should rebuild a connection with him and that our mom wouldn't want us to act this way toward each other. I told my aunt that I was sorry, but I don't think our relationship could go back to the way it used to be, and I only tolerate him because of her.