"AITA for ignoring a child asking me to be quiet at Medieval Times?"

I (25F) went to Medieval Times with a group of friends over the holidays. I was really excited because I had seen a bunch of TikToks of girls dressing up and flirting with the knights. A group of my girlfriends and I dressed up and skedaddled our way over. We were a little late, so we were seated in the back.

Like everyone else, we cheered when our knights appeared and heckled the rival knights. Partway through the show, a large family with several small children came in. There were already a lot of families and birthday parties there, so I did not think much of it and continued cheering. The family got settled and everything seemed fine.