'AITA for telling my pregnant wife I don't need her validation after her childlike behavior?'

On the other hand, she expects me to have the clairvoyance to know she’s craving a box of donuts when she calls me to work saying, “I wish I had something sweet to eat; all the cookies are finished” or “I want to fix a chicken sandwich right now, but there’s no patties left.”

You see where I am at? She feels that this is her way of communicating things with me and if I really loved her and knew her, I’d understand. I disagree with her and tell her she needs to be direct with me if she wants me to bring home something for her. This is followed by her disappointed look and heavy sighs.