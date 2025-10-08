'AITA for insisting on a DNA test and saying my marriage is over regardless of the result?'

I didn’t even get to finish because she kept yelling in outrage. In anger, she tore up the ultrasound picture I kept in my wallet, took down the one on the fridge, and hid it from me. Then she said if I wanted to see it, I should go talk to my brother.

She demanded that I apologize, beg for forgiveness, and stay out of her business. Instead, I packed my things and moved out of the house we share. I told her that unless she was willing to talk without yelling or shutting me down, we were done and that I wanted a DNA test. My brother tried to convince me not to do it and asked me to go back home. My wife told me I had no right to act this way and that I needed to stop being childish.