'AITA for reminding my husband that he cheated first when he accused me of cheating?'

He demanded a paternity test a few weeks ago. I was upset but complied. He is the father, as I knew he was. I told him that I was a prime example of not looking like my biological father and that I felt he was an idiot for suggesting I was cheating.

He shot back with: "Well how do I know the man you bring around is actually your dad and not your affair partner?" Yes, he insinuated I lied about my ataata being my dad and that I was sleeping with him.