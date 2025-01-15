If anyone should be apologizing to your mom for ruining the party, it’s your sister and BIL for bringing their baggage and bigotry to the table. You did the right thing standing up for your family—because that’s what Marc and Lily are. Family isn’t just blood; it’s the people you love and protect, and you did exactly that.

OP responded:

Yes, he keeps saying that it's because of his childhood trauma, but speaking with my boyfriend, we think it's more linked to homophobia, considering they told our daughter that we are "disgusting freaks". But it's even more confusing to me, because I've been out for years, and my sister never had a problem with it.