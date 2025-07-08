'I just broke off my engagement with fiance because he told me he wasn't ready when proposing. Help?'

Other than that? No crying, no arguments, he was acting as per usual. It just broke my heart (again) to see how he didn't even try, that he really didn't care much. Shouldn't be surprised, really, yet here we are.

I asked him three times to move out, gave him a deadline of two weeks (so three weeks since he took the ring back).

He acted hurt, said "Wow, I didn't expect you'd want to get rid of me so soon", but didn't really start looking.