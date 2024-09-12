'AITA? I just finished dental school and now my husband wants me to be a SAHM.'

"I just finished Dental School, now my husband wants me to be a stay at home mom."

I (26f) just finished dental school. I spent 8 years of my life working my ass off to do the job of my dreams. My husband (28m) and I have been married 5 years, but have been together since we were 17 and 19.

We’ve talked about children many times, and what childcare would look like with them. We BOTH agreed on daycare once they were 2 and private school once they reach school age. I’ve expressed that though I think stay at home moms are literal superhero’s, it’s not something that I’m interested in.

I’m a very career driven woman and the thought of taking care of 4 (yes, we want 4) kids all day every day with literally no break and not being financially independent does not sound appealing to me.