'I just found out my boyfriend has a child. How do I proceed?'

I’ve been dating my boyfriend for just over four months, and it’s the calmest, most grounded I’ve ever felt in a relationship. Everything about it has been surprisingly easy. He’s met my family, we’ve said I love you, and being together feels steady rather than intense or chaotic.
Part of me wonders if it’s all happening quickly, but part of me also knows we’re not in our twenties anymore. We’re clear about what we want. I’ve never been married and I don’t have children, but both are things I want in my life. When I met him, completely organically, out in the real world we clicked immediately.
On paper, he wasn’t what I would have expected. I’m college educated with a postgraduate degree; he barely graduated high school. But he’s sharp, respected in his career, emotionally present, and treats me better than anyone I’ve dated before. Being with him feels like a breath of fresh air compared to past relationships.
About two and a half months in, he shared something heavy: his most recent ex-girlfriend had died from a drug overdose while they were living together. It was shocking, but he said it had been over two years since her death, so I assumed he had processed much of that grief.
A few days ago, I learned her full name and out of curiosity I looked up her obituary. That’s when I saw it: she had left behind an 18-month-old daughter. I asked him directly, “Do you have a child?” That was the moment everything cracked open.
He broke down and told me the full story. According to him, his ex struggled with drinking. About ten months into their relationship, she became pregnant and continued drinking throughout the pregnancy. The baby was born prematurely and spent months in the NICU. CPS was involved immediately. The mother entered rehab while he tried to step into a single-parent role once their daughter came home.
Eventually, her parents intervened, taking over care so their daughter could focus on recovery. A few months later, the mother passed. After her death, the grandparents petitioned for and were granted full guardianship of the child. He hasn’t seen his daughter since. I am devastated. It feels like I was lied to.
I don’t date single fathers - not because I dislike children but I want to at least have the opportunity to be a priority in a man's life, and a child will (and should) always outrank that. Even if we stayed together, married, and had children of our own, his first child would always be his number one.
My parents divorced with I was young, eventually both remarried, and I was very much number one to both of them. This is where that perspective comes from. When he showed me photos of himself taking her home from the hospital, I completely broke down. Now, when I think of him, all I see is that image of him holding her as she was taken from the hospital.
It’s burned into my mind, and I can’t separate it from who he is. I’m deeply grateful for what this relationship has been. It has been loving, stable, and unlike anything I’ve experienced before. But staying feels like I would be betraying my biggest non-negotiable, and sacrificing the whole idea of even having a partner.
I’m open to hearing from other women who’ve been “the second woman,” or from anyone who’s dealt with CPS and lost custody. I’m spiraling, and I genuinely don’t know what to do next. I also want to be honest: I understand I’m not a perfect catch. I don’t expect perfection from a partner either.
There’s a lot I’m willing to overlook. But this feels different. This feels enormous and I’m struggling to see a version of this where no one ends up hurt.
ETA: Allegedly the grandparents blame him for the death of their daughter. After her death they fought hard for guardianship to the extent of making things up that the daughter now could not refute.
He has no family and was dealing with the grief of losing his partner. In his words "the worst thing that ever happened to me (in having his daughter taken away) already happened to me". In order to be involved he still has to get through the grandparents, specifically the grandma who is also allegedly an alcoholic and the court system.
I am processing this because I do not think this is as simple as he abandoned her. Also he himself was adopted. He doesn't want to put this girl through the back & forth. He sees keeping his distance to be better for her as it gives her stability.
Vegetable-Cod-2340 wrote:
OP, you should end things. This trickle truth thing he’s doing is a red flag. You should have been told he was a father, try to remember that you learned the truth on your own and had to confront him with it, who knows how long it would have been for him to tell you otherwise.
Second , it why doesn’t he have custody of his child?!?? Did he just give it up , or was he never considered fit to be the custodial father? Even if he doesn’t have custody why doesn’t he see his kid? Or does he and just just lies about it to you? The problem with dating a liar is once you know, you really can’t trust ANYTHING they say because you know they lie.
Codstreamcapple wrote:
Okay so him losing custody of his daughter tells me there is more to this story and he definitely should have been upfront with you OP rather than letting you find out by a surprise. For me it would be a dealbreaker as what other surprises could you find out down the track? But only you will know what’s right for you.
echosiah wrote:
OP, you're right, you're not in your 20s.
So you can't really be naive enough to believe his story, right? Like...they don't just give grandparents full custody for no reason. Did he explain HOW that happened? WHY he hasn't seen her?
And you can't think that being older means you somehow know this man well enough to "love" him. It's 4 months and he hid a whole child from you. That's wild.
Though hilariously, your concern about coming first is pointless, because he doesn't care about that child one bit.
Traditional-Ad2319 wrote:
I think it says a lot about a man's character if he has a child he's not paying any attention to. My son is 35-years-old and has not seen his father since he was eight. His father is now married and has a son who's like 23 years old.
I don't know if this boy knows he has a brother, but what I do know is that my son's father's wife married him knowing he had a child he paid no attention to and I've always wondered how in the world could she marry a man knowing that's the kind of man he was.
Firm_Distribution999 wrote:
Why hasn’t he seen his child since the in-laws took guardianship….?