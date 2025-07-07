'I just found out my GF is lying about being on a trip. Is there any hope, or am I cooked?' UPDATED 2X

wise_investigator282 wrote:

Could you ask the friend how the trip is going and see what she says? I think the question comes down to how much digging you want to do before confronting her, or how much digging is possible. you're playing a blind deck right now.

When you see her you can ask her "How was the [whoever] show?", and however she replies, follow up ? is "That's weird, I thought they played [wherever] last weekend?" this gives her plenty of chances to come clean first, and also doesn't let on how much you know, which is at this point very little.