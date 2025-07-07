'I just found out my GF is lying about being on a trip. Is there any hope, or am I cooked?' UPDATED 2X

My girlfriend Amy and I went on our first date around 1.5 years ago, took things slowly while being exclusive, and have been officially dating 1 year.
Overall the relationship has been pretty good, minus some small hiccups in communication that she chalks up to her neurodivergence. Amy isn’t great with texting, which I thought was a red flag at first until I found out she’s like that with almost everyone; most of her friends and family included.
To give a little background, Amy and a few of her girlfriends go to this conference a few states over twice per year. It’s a two day event, which they usually turn into a 5 day vacation because it requires a flight and hotel and is in a nice city. Amy’s friend group is typically very active on social media during these trips, posting on their instagram story during all points (flights, conference, beach, etc).
This weekend was supposed to be their third time attending. Amy and her friends have had their flights and hotels booked for a few months, confirmed by some of their posts on social media being excited about having everything booked. Unfortunately the conference was cancelled but they already booked everything, so they decided to still enjoy a vacation.
My girlfriend and I had a date night last weekend. She was telling me how excited she was for her trip. All was good, but at the end of the date I caught a glimpse of Amy’s phone. She was on her airline app and it looked like she was reading cancellation policies. We had a long day and I was tired and felt like I was snooping/being nosy, so I didn’t say anything.
During the week, I asked Amy to hang out the day before the flight emphasizing that I wanted to see her before her trip. Unfortunately she was meeting up with her group of coworker friends, so she couldn’t. No worries. The morning of her flight I texted her wishing her a safe flight and happy trip, and she liked my message.
We haven’t talked since…as I said she’s not a big texter so we usually don’t text much besides planning dates and in emergencies. I figured she was on her trip so I haven’t texted to plan a date. Now onto the meat of the issue. Amy is now supposed to be a few days into her trip and I noticed none of her friends were posting on Instagram.
I thought that was weird because they usually post a lot, but I shrugged it off. That was until tonight. Amy started posting videos of her at a show. It looked fun and I didn’t think twice about it. Until the ending, where the show host called out “Thank you” and then the name of the major city nearby where we live (approximately 30 minute drive).
I looked up the name of the show, and of course, it was in that nearby city this weekend. Meaning she wasn’t on that vacation after all, and never thought to say anything to me about it. I did a little snooping on Venmo and found out that over two weeks ago Amy’s friend paid her back the money that Amy had her sent her for the hotel and car rental.
So she’s known the trip was cancelled for two weeks and hasn’t said anything to me every time I brought it up. Where do I go from here? I feel like I’m suddenly spiraling, going crazy overthinking everything lately to see if I’ve missed any signs. I’ve already started assuming the worst and I’m panicking.
I'm out of town for the weekend and I feel like this has totally thrown off my trip. Is this worth a conversation or is the relationship already over? Is there any reason she would have not said something by now? Even if she tells me the trip was cancelled right when I see her before I confront her, would that still justify not telling me until after the trip?? Please, any advice is greatly appreciated. Thank you.
EDIT: Her best friend just uploaded a picture of them together during the show. So I know she wasn’t there with some other guy. But that doesn’t explain the lying.
Anonthrowaway0723 wrote:
Sure seems like she pretended the trip was happening to do...something else...with someone else? That's your worst case assumption, right? If so what's her plan? Keep pretending she went, keep you in the dark? Hope no friend outs her? Pretty stupid. if she's seeing someone else, she should just dump you.
OP responded:
Yeah, that’s my assumption. I don’t really see any other reason why she would’ve pretended the trip was still planned. Even if I misunderstood the timeline of the trip getting cancelled, like if that Venmo payment was for something else, I’d assume she would’ve told me when I texted her the morning of her flight.
wise_investigator282 wrote:
Could you ask the friend how the trip is going and see what she says?
I think the question comes down to how much digging you want to do before confronting her, or how much digging is possible. you're playing a blind deck right now.
When you see her you can ask her "How was the [whoever] show?", and however she replies, follow up ? is "That's weird, I thought they played [wherever] last weekend?" this gives her plenty of chances to come clean first, and also doesn't let on how much you know, which is at this point very little.
Coming straight out with what you already know allows her to limit the lie to what you already know. There is no excuse for her deceiving like this. there may be a reason. it may be relatively innocent. but it's not okay, and your trust is going to be strained at a minimum. what you want to do with that is up to you.
OP responded:
I’m not close with her friends like that yet. I’ve met most of her friends a few times, and were friends on Instagram, but not really on a “let me text them” level. Especially not a “instead of my own girlfriend” level.
[deleted] wrote:
I don’t like to just assume the worst, but I don’t see why she didn’t mention that the trip was canceled unless she was up to something she didn’t want you to know about.
Especially if she’d known for over two weeks but was hyping up how thrilled she was to go the weekend before. But then again she posted the concert she was at so she wasn’t exactly being too careful. I’m not sure, could it just be a case of poor/miss communication?
OP responded:
Exactly why I’m so confused. Like if she was purposely lying to me and trying to hide where she was, why would she post the show. Especially the last clip mentioning the city name. Was she just assuming I wouldn’t know what the show was?? Maybe she’s trying to get me to break up with her?? I’m really lost.
But I feel like I’m gaslighting myself. It definitely wasn’t miscommunication. When I tried to plan the date the day before her flight I specifically mentioned the trip and she said nothing. And I wished her a safe flight the morning of the flight. I really just don’t know.
Hey everyone, I had some DMs asking for an update so here it is. To quickly summarize my last post: A few weeks back my girlfriend was supposed to go on a trip a few states away to go to a conference.
I came to find out that the conference was cancelled and she didn’t actually go, and never even bothered to tell me. She lied by omission about it by not telling me when I texted her to have a good flight. I found out she didn’t go because her best friend posted a picture of them at a show in our local nearby city.
So here we are, almost a month later. I was wreck and spiraling these past few weeks, and after being together for almost two years I was too panicked to reach out and ask to see her. During the three weeks since her planned trip, she hasn’t reached out once to me.
That was until yesterday, when she casually reached out like we hadn’t just ignored each other for 3 weeks and asked to see a movie. So I just finally saw her tonight. In the car I asked about her trip. Her facial response was really weird like she got caught off guard. I’m guessing she was expecting me to forget about it after a few weeks of not seeing her.
She just said “it was ok” which instantly confirmed my suspicions. I asked her what she had done and she said she went to that conference one day (which as I said in my last post was cancelled), and went to a show after before returning home the day after I made my original post. I asked her which and she claimed the show that was in our local city.
I was driving at the time and it was dark out, so I waited to confront her as I didn’t want to get emotional and endanger us. I confronted her for lying about the trip, doubling down and lying about the conference, and tripling down to lie about the show. Her immediate response was to start deflecting, saying that if this is making me upset to imagine how she felt that her conference and trip was cancelled.
She said how she was so heartbroken and upset that the conference was cancelled (which was cancelled 5 weeks ago) that she didn’t want to talk about it. She kept saying that she doesn’t owe it to me or anybody else to tell us about her business and what’s going on in her life.
I of course called her out for gaslighting me, to which her response was that she was not gaslighting me. Kind of ironic I guess. When I talked about how it made me feel and that she damaged my trust for her, she again tried to belittle my feelings by rolling her eyes and saying that it was only a show.
This conversation ended up opening to a much bigger issue in our relationship that I didn’t mention in my last post. Generally, Amy treated me really poorly throughout the relationship. She was hot and cold, put zero effort into communication, and it never felt like she made a priority. She’d give me zero affection or compliments despite drooling and crushing over male celebrities all day.
She’s made little effort to connect me and her family and friends. We’ve talked about all of this a few times now, she would always say she was overwhelmed with some new excuse and promise it would get better. I would cave in and agree to work through things. As expected, things never got better. This time was the same, where she blamed a new job for being overwhelmed and that’s why she’s been so distant.
But this time was different. I guess her blatant lie to my face and your guys comments in the back of my mind gave me power to put my foot down. I broke up with her then and there. She kept begging me for one more chance, to think on it for a few days, that she cares about me and didn’t intend to hurt me, all that nonsense.
But the whole time I was the one balling, and there wasn’t a tear on her face. It really broke my heart ending things but I’ve also really grown to hate myself for putting up with her treatment for so long. I’m hurting a lot right now, and I’m scared to get back into the dating world after two years of aging and some weight gain.
I really loved her with every bit of my heart and I’m terrified to picture my life without her. I really want to call her up and give her one final chance to get things right but I know I’d never forgive myself if she didn’t change and broke my heart again. I'm hurting bad and I could really use some words of encouragement right now. Thank you all.
Acceptable_Objection wrote:
Don't look at her socials! Block them all along with her number. If you need a mobile distraction, find an mmo game on your phone to play and just randomly chat with people in there. It will help keep your hands and mind busy while also making you feel less alone.
OP responded:
I wrote this before bed and just woke up from one of the crappiest sleeps of my life. I’m still feeling pretty crushed but hearing this and everybody else’s comments has me feeling a tiny bit better. It’s hard for me to be on my phone rn and resist the urge to check up on her socials, so I’m not sure how much I’ll reply, but I want everyone to know that I’ve read each and every comment. Thanks again.
Psychicimperialism wrote:
Normally I'd say people shouldn't block numbers unless they're going no-contact with an ex, but in this case given how she's treated OP, this isn't someone who's even remotely worth being in a relationship with or maintaining contact with. She'd probably be a terrible friend and any contact with her will probably be one-sided and not benefit OP.
OP you'll realize in time this was a bottom tier relationship. There's so much better out there, and you'll find someone so much better for you. Find someone who's worth your love who shows their appreciation for it.
swaggysalamander wrote:
Sounds as if a split is for the best. You’re right in this is just a small symptom of a bigger problem and I can promise with certainty it will only get worse. She has to work on herself and you deserve a better partner.
Hi all. I’ve replied to a decent bit of comments providing some more context and clarifications such as timelines of things, why I stayed for so long, why I accepted her neurodivergence as an excuse, etc. I’m sorry I can’t get to all of the comments, there’s so many.
I’ve just come for a few brief updates and clarifications. I’ll try to keep it short but I do tend to ramble a little. Like you all suggested, I’ve removed Amy on social media. I did it really late one night when I couldn’t sleep, a few hours after she normally sleeps.
I woke up about 5 hours later for work, around the time when she wakes up, and decided I should block her so I don’t get ever tempted to look at her profiles or give her a chance to contact me. She already beat me to the punch and blocked me first thing in the morning. I’m not sure how to block her when I’m blocked, but I guess this gets the job done.
I wanted to address one comment — a lot of people are asking why I originally said our relationship was pretty good and waited to drop the bombshell of everything until my update. Honestly, I just wanted unbiased opinions on the original situation, like if there was any reason why somebody in a healthy relationship would have not told me about the trip cancellation.
I was naive and was hoping that there’d be some reasoning that I wasn’t seeing, and that we could work through this issue. I knew that Amy had been treating me poorly outside of this issue, but it felt like her treatment of me was kind of on the upswing and that we were growing closer, until she stonewalled me for 3 weeks after my first post.
Before my first post, I felt like one final talk with her would really keep us on the right path and hopefully fix things for good. Obviously I was naive and stupid for thinking that, and let my love for her blind me to the obvious, but hindsight is 20/20. It’s hard to recognize that emotionally abusive relationships aren't going to change when you’re in them.
Reflecting back there were always times when she’s briefly treat me well to pull me back in. I’d guess that’s what was going on recently but who knows. And to the people suggesting that we weren’t actually in a relationship, that we had different agreements of what the relationship meant, and that I belong in a psych ward, thanks. Appreciate that.
But no. When we were still “seeing each other” (as in, after a few dates) I specifically asked her to be exclusive and she said yes. Once I felt ready, I sat her down, told her how much I cared about her, and asked her to be my girlfriend. She agreed and we’ve been bf/gf ever since. We’ve posted each other on Valentine’s Day, and both had pictures of each other on social media.
When talking to others, she introduced me to them as her boyfriend. We’ve been on weekend trips away together with my friends. Early on, we had conversations about what we want in terms of kids, marriage, where to live, etc to make sure we were on the same page. While I might’ve been naive and had heavy rose-tinted glasses, I’m not some psycho stalker.
She knew we were in a relationship, treated me like crap, acknowledged that my feelings were valid all of the times that I brought up her treatment of me, and when I broke up with her she begged me to take a few days and reconsider. This wasn’t some fantasy you’d see in a creepy movie.
To end off my update, I'm doing okay. I was really sad the first two days, but that’s passed. I am still in pain, grieving, and thinking about her, but there is some relief from all the comments reinforcing that I made the right choice. Things are hard right now but I know I’ve made the best choice in for me and my well-being. Thanks all again, and hopefully this is the end of my time here.
actuallyrandomperson wrote:
Something isn't adding up— in the first post, he says quite clearly that the conference is cancelled but that his gf and her friends still decided to enjoy the vacation (to his knowledge), and in the second one he acts like she was lying about the conference still happening and kind of implies that him learning about the conference being cancelled was a surprise and part of why he was suspicious?
ventitr3 wrote:
Did they both know they were dating? Three weeks of a trip and you don’t reach out a single time? That isn’t neurodivergence lol
diddyk2810 wrote:
I don’t get separating being exclusive and then asking to be bf/gf at all? When I asked my now gf both were one question? I remember my best friend saying some BS like wait 2 months to be exclusive and then 3 to be bf/gf. It sounded like the dumbest thing I’d ever heard and I’m grateful to have never listened to that advice or I wouldn’t be in a great relationship currently lmao.