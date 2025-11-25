'AITA? I just got dumped...'

I’ve asked my boyfriend if he wanted to invite his mother who is older and before he moved in with me was with her all the time. He never really responded and says he doesn’t remember, fast-forward to the last two weeks where I’ve been inviting my family to my house and buying hundreds of dollars in food.
On Friday he brought up just having everybody I know go to his mom‘s house where he said he wasn’t sure if she was even cooking. I was shocked by the lack of consideration and loudly exclaimed “I am absolutely not going to your mother's” then explained because I already spent all the money and invited my family (all of which he was aware.)
Plus I have kids that would have nothing to do there...I told him again that she’s invited or he could just spend the day with her, either way was fine with me. I even offered to push back my dinner until 5pm. He told me not to. Did not get an argument from me.
Asked again today, Monday just so I have a headcount on who’s eating, where he informed me that she’s having Thanksgiving and already invited his best friend and his aunt uncle. Confusing because he just said on Friday he didn’t even know if she was cooking anything, but now he’s saying I was invited months ago.
I got no attitude and said “I guess there’s nothing to talk about” you’ll have to have your Thanksgiving with your mom and I’ll have my Thanksgiving with mine. I don’t see the point in moving the time when he’ll already have eaten a full dinner. He blew up on me and told me I’m selfish and started yelling at me.
I wasn’t going to be spoken to like that so I said, just enjoy your Thanksgiving with your mother and hung up. He called me back to tell me I’ll be having Thanksgiving, Christmas, every other holiday alone because we’re done.
Vdavwil said:
NTA. And this was not about Thanksgiving. He was looking for a fight, and finally found one. Let him go.
edrew said:
NTA. He sounds uninterested/detached from important social events - is there a chance he's using this an excuse to break up without coming forth with the real reason?
No-Function223 said:
Nta. Trash took itself out. Consider it a holiday blessing.
Adelucas said:
NTA. He wanted to break up with you and this was his way of doing it. You've had a lucky escape and the trash took itself out. Pack his stuff, give him a time to come collect it all, and change the locks and any door codes. Empty any joint accounts, and change all your passwords. Especially streaming services. Then block him.
Under no circumstances let him wheedle his way back into your life or your home. In a few weeks he'll get lonely or horny, then he'll be all "I'm sorry I didn't mean it" and try to love bomb you.
He's shown you who he is, an idiotic baby. Believe him. I rather suspect he's met someone else, and if that doesn't work out is when he will start trying to get back with you.
Equal_Factor_6449 said:
NTA. Good riddance.
Impressive_Rain_4834 said:
Sounds like you dodged a bullet to me