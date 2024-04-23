'I just lost my two travel partners and now I'm going to alone on this other continent.' UPDATED

Hanging out with someone in every day life and traveling with them are two completely different experiences.

"I [22F] just lost my two travel partners [both 22F] and now I'm going to alone on this other continent for the next 4 days."

What started as a great, relaxing two week vacation throughout Europe has turned into a stressful nightmare. I bought my tickets originally with my two girl friends- one of which I was very close to and had been for some years. I'll call her Natalie. The other girl (we'll call her Jenny) had plans to separate from us halfway through the trip, as she had tickets to a concert in another country.

Me and Natalie had agreed it was best (and safest) to stay together for the remainder of the trip. We booked hotels together, but they were only in Natalie's name as I paid her cash. I'm now realizing this was a huge mistake. The day Jenny left, s**t went downhill fast.