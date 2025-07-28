'I just sat through a dinner where my husband tore down my future career. I'm now at a loss.' UPDATED

Tonight at dinner, one of the few nights out we've had in a while, the subject of me finishing my degree came up. And it quickly went downhill. He was visibly upset and began explaining how he "couldn't justify going into debt for just such an idiotic job that pays less than the debt is worth."

This isn't true. We have paid out of pocket so far and will only accumulate about $20k to finish. He then went on to explain how he "could never respect teachers." What "mouthbreathers" they are. And that you would "only go into teaching because you aren't smart of enough to do anything else." He then explained that I shouldn't take it personally, he isn't talking about me, just my future coworkers.