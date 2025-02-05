'I keep getting in conflict with my vegan coworker. I don't know how to deal with her.' MAJOR UPDATE

I thought that was the end of that but the right before our boss went to close the meeting, two other coworkers also put their hands up and asked Vegan to only engage them in work related discussions and that they were also uncomfortable being given non-medical health advice pertaining to their choice to consume meat and their diets.

Again boss looked uncomfortable but asked Vegan to respect their wishes and closed the meeting. Vegan didn't look anyone in the eye after that but headed straight to the bathroom. My boss was trying to get one of the coworkers to see if she was OK and I think one of them eventually checked up on her but she was in a cubicle and asked to be left alone.

She eventually came out and asked my boss to leave early which she did.

I feel awful now. She embarrassed me in front of my team with the "lives taken" comment so I pushed back but I am caught between not wanting her to miserable and not wanting anything to do with her at all.