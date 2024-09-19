'I kept a diary to track my wife's affection towards me, and it's as bad as I tell her it is.' UPDATED 3X

"I kept a diary to track my wife's affection towards me, and it is as bad as I tell her it is."

I (34M) and my wife (43F) have been together for 16 years and married for 7. We have a 4-year-old daughter. After the first few years where my wife was very kind, present, loving, and affectionate, things have changed a lot: I rarely receive kisses from her, let alone hugs or kind words. She doesn’t ask how I am in the morning, let alone say good morning or good night. I am tired of this.

I have told her in every possible way that, as a man, I need these expressions of love to feel loved. Her excuse is that she is too stressed because of the child (but these things were happening even before our daughter was born) or that everything depends on my behavior towards her; every time, it always depends only on me.