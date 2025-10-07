'AITA for keeping my shift work job even though my wife says it's unfair on her?'

Here’s the thing though, for years I’ve done pretty much everything around the house. Cleaning, ironing, mowing, grocery shopping, bins, windows, organizing tradespeople, maintenance, all of it.

I also pay all the bills and manage the household finances (we both contribute equally, I just make the payments and make sure they’re up to date). I feel like I carry the entire mental load for our home, keeping track of what needs doing, paying, fixing, or organizing, while she just focuses on her own schedule.

I work four-on, four-off, so I’m home half the time, and when I’m off, I do plenty of the cooking, cleaning, and time with the kids. She does all the daycare drop-offs because it’s on her way to work, but when I’m off work, I do the pick-ups.