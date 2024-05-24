'AITA for keeping the fortune my ex gave me as an I'm sorry for cheating on you gift?'

AITA for keeping the money my ex gave me for cheating on me?

Wooden_Ad_8855 says:

My ex-husband cheated on me 5 years ago, and I found out when he texted me instead of her. That ended our marriage, but the divorce was amicable. I told him that I couldn’t forgive him, he said he was sorry, and we moved on.

By that time, he had accumulated a small fortune, a company, commercial properties, and a lake house. I got half of everything and am a silent partner in his company, getting returns twice a year. As an apology, he also gave me our apartment and the lake house. It goes without saying that I don’t need to work, but I still do because I love my career.