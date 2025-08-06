'AITA for kicking my BF out of my place after he demanded that I apologize?'

I called him back to say that this felt manipulative. He hung up. I called again and he asked if I was going to apologize. When I said no, he told me we would not be on good terms or even speaking until I apologized first. I told him that was manipulative and asked if he was really making that decision. He said yes. I asked if he understood what that meant. He said yes again.

So, I emailed property management and copied him in the email to let them know he would be moving out in 15 days. I also emailed him directly to ask for his moving schedule and to coordinate practical things like closing our joint account, when he would be out of the house so I could have my space back, and who would take care of the dogs while I was away for work.