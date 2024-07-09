'AITA for making my bf's family homeless? I don't care if his brother has cancer!'

A 2 bed house is not big enough for that many people. It is not your fault he is ill - it is also not your responsibility. If your boyfriend wants to support them, then he should move somewhere else with them.

Lisbei says:

NTA. However, I don’t think that your relationship is going to survive this. I mean, you’re completely right, and if they wanted to have a home they needed to participate in cleaning etc, but your boyfriend doesn’t seem to value that.

tatersprout says: