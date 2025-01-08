"AITA for kicking my brother out of my wedding for stealing the spotlight from me?

Shainna_Smiles writes:
My wedding day was supposed to be one of the happiest days of my life. Everything was perfect until the reception. That’s when my brother, who was also my best man, decided it would be a great time to propose to his girlfriend. He didn’t give me any heads-up about his plans.
Just as the dinner was wrapping up and before the dancing started, my brother tapped his glass to give a speech. He started off beautifully, talking about love and family, which I appreciated.
But then, he shifted gears and pulled out a ring. The next thing I knew, he was down on one knee, proposing to his girlfriend in front of all my guests. The room erupted in cheers, but I felt my stomach drop.
My wife was also visibly upset, and the attention had completely shifted from our celebration to theirs. After they left the center of the floor, I pulled my brother aside and told him how disrespectful it was to steal our moment without even asking. He seemed to think it wasn’t a big deal since “everyone was there and it felt right.”
I was so upset that I asked him to leave the reception and told him I was incredibly hurt. Now, he and a few other family members are saying that I overreacted and that it was just a moment of joy worth sharing. So, AITA for kicking my brother out of my wedding party after he proposed at my reception?
gentledhalia says:
NTA. never steal someone's spotlight in a wedding!! if he got plans like that atleast he could've inform you or your wife, cause that's really disrespectful. it's your day and he made it theirs.
Puzzleheaded-Rip8887 says:
NTA. Never propose at someone’s wedding.
Strong_Storm_2167 says:
NTA. But announce your wife’s pregnancy at their wedding.
Any-Expression2246 says:
Unless you ask permission from both the bride and groom, and they BOTH agree it's okay, you do not hijack someone else's wedding, whether they're family or not.