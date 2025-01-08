"AITA for kicking my brother out of my wedding for stealing the spotlight from me?

"AITA for kicking my brother out of my wedding reception?"

Shainna_Smiles writes:

My wedding day was supposed to be one of the happiest days of my life. Everything was perfect until the reception. That’s when my brother, who was also my best man, decided it would be a great time to propose to his girlfriend. He didn’t give me any heads-up about his plans.

Just as the dinner was wrapping up and before the dancing started, my brother tapped his glass to give a speech. He started off beautifully, talking about love and family, which I appreciated.

But then, he shifted gears and pulled out a ring. The next thing I knew, he was down on one knee, proposing to his girlfriend in front of all my guests. The room erupted in cheers, but I felt my stomach drop.