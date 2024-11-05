'AITA for not wanting to 'patch things up' with my dad even though it hurts my brother?'

No-Refrigerator-2952 writes:
I (28F) have been estranged from my father (55M) for the last 10 years. He was abusive growing up, and after years of therapy and healing, I made the decision to cut him out of my life completely.
My brother (24M), however, has always maintained a relationship with him. While I don’t agree with it, I’ve tried to respect their bond. I’ve made it clear, though, that I do not want him in my life, and I don’t want to hear about him.
A few weeks ago, my brother visited me at my house. We were hanging out when he suddenly mentioned that he was planning to bring our dad over to “patch things up” with me. I was shocked and told him that under no circumstances should our father come to my home. I also made it clear that I wasn’t interested in talking to him—ever.
Fast forward to yesterday: my brother shows up with our dad. I was furious. I immediately told them both to leave and said my brother had completely disrespected my boundaries. My brother tried to apologize, saying he just wanted to fix things and thought this was the best way to do it. I told him he had no right to make that decision for me and that I never wanted to see our father again.
My brother left, but now he’s texting me, saying I overreacted and that he was just trying to help me heal. He says it’s not fair to cut off the chance for reconciliation. I’m feeling really torn because, while I know I’m within my rights to not want our father in my life.
I also don’t want to ruin my relationship with my brother. At the same time, my boundaries are important to me. So, AITA for kicking my brother out of my house and refusing to talk to our father?
Dipshistan says:
NTA, and I'm quite certain you know this. I'd go a step farther. "If you EVER try a stunt even remotely like that again, you can find out what it's like to be cut out of my life completely."
Bloodystupidjohnson3 says:
NTA. You made it clear that you didn’t want to meet with your dad. He ignored you. In no way did you overreact.
softcutexx says:
You’re not wrong for standing firm on your boundaries. Your brother’s intentions might have been good, but he overstepped by bringing your father over without your consent, especially given the history.
Swardyn says:
So instead of trusting that you know your feelings and are not in a place to even consider reconciling with your father, your brother decided he knows better and invited him to your home. Your brother probably doesn’t understand that he just made things infinitely worse. NTA for having and holding these boundaries.