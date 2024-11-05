'AITA for not wanting to 'patch things up' with my dad even though it hurts my brother?'

Fast forward to yesterday: my brother shows up with our dad. I was furious. I immediately told them both to leave and said my brother had completely disrespected my boundaries. My brother tried to apologize, saying he just wanted to fix things and thought this was the best way to do it. I told him he had no right to make that decision for me and that I never wanted to see our father again.

My brother left, but now he’s texting me, saying I overreacted and that he was just trying to help me heal. He says it’s not fair to cut off the chance for reconciliation. I’m feeling really torn because, while I know I’m within my rights to not want our father in my life.