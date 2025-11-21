'AITA for kicking my freeloading sister with two kids off my internet and power?'

"AITA for kicking my freeloading sister with 2 kids off the internet and power until she can afford it."

For background, my sister (26) has no job, claims child support, and receives a variety of other benefits for her autistic son. She is completely capable of getting a job. She has a car, and there are many job opportunities within walking distance.

She gets by through getting into relationships with unstable people and living in their homes until they reach their limit and tell her to leave. This is also how both of her children came to be. She recently had another baby who is only a few months old. She pays no bills for a mobile plan or for living in my house.