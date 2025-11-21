'AITA for kicking my freeloading sister with two kids off my internet and power?'

For background, my sister (26) has no job, claims child support, and receives a variety of other benefits for her autistic son. She is completely capable of getting a job. She has a car, and there are many job opportunities within walking distance.
She gets by through getting into relationships with unstable people and living in their homes until they reach their limit and tell her to leave. This is also how both of her children came to be. She recently had another baby who is only a few months old. She pays no bills for a mobile plan or for living in my house.
I decided to let her stay at my house only because of the baby. I am 19, and I work almost every day at McDonald’s, trying to barely keep my head above water. I have had to quit my biggest hobby, something I have been involved in since I was seven, because she has increased my power and network costs by about 200 dollars each.
I also have a mortgage to pay. I live within my means, but she has caused a major increase in my household expenses. Her older child does not go to school even though there is a public school with a very good special education program a four-minute walk from my house.
This week I decided to remove her from my networks and mobile plan. She has berated me for it and has called me many awful things. We are half siblings with different mothers, and my mother raised me as a different religion.
She has made general negative comments about me over our relationship. I stood firm and told her that if she cannot pay for these expenses, I will not put myself in a position where I am overextending financially just so she can live off my efforts. I also told her that if she does not have a job by next year, I will kick her out. So I need to know if I am the one in the wrong.
MizzShay says:
NTA. You have to take care of yourself. People like that survive by manipulating and taking advantage. Eventually, she will see it is not working and find a new mark. I would like to say she will learn a lesson and grow to be a better person, but I don't think she will.
Feisty-Body- says:
NTA, now you’ve learned why everyone before you kicked her out. I recommend you do the same before she causes more issues for you.
jetttward says:
No you are NTA. But your sister is. You should immediately give her a timeline of when she needs to be out. She is old enough to take care of herself as well as live with her mistakes. Don’t take in her problems as your own. You sound like you are doing well for your age. May I ask what your hobby is?
OP responded:
It’s Warhammer, so if that is an indication of how well I used to be doing then that truly shows how bad things have gotten.