'AITA for kicking my husband out of the delivery room because he's a mama's boy?'

Normal_Property_9591 writes:
I (30F) recently gave birth to our first child, and what should have been one of the happiest moments of my life turned into a nightmare. My husband, “Tom” (32M), and I have always had a strong relationship, but we’ve had some ongoing tension regarding his overbearing mother, “Linda” (58F). Linda has a history of inserting herself into our lives, but I never thought it would go this far.
When I went into labor, Tom and I had agreed that it would just be the two of us in the delivery room. I was clear about wanting a private, intimate experience. But when the big day came, Tom showed up at the hospital with Linda in tow.
I was in the middle of a contraction when they walked in, and I couldn’t believe my eyes. Tom tried to calm me down, saying Linda was just “so excited to meet the baby,” but I was already furious.
Despite my protests, Linda made herself comfortable and started giving me unsolicited advice on breathing techniques and whatnot. I was beyond stressed, and Tom wasn’t helping—he kept siding with his mom, saying she was “just trying to help.” It felt like a betrayal.
When things escalated and I could no longer take it, I snapped. I told Tom that if he couldn’t respect my wishes, he needed to leave the room—and take his mom with him. He looked shocked, but I was serious. I demanded that they both get.
Here are the top comments:
Rabbits012 says:
He ruined the experience for you not the other way round. Well done for standing up for yourself. Pity your husband couldn’t do the same. Shame on him and shame on his mother. NTA.
Cardabella says:
Exactly! Whose birth experience??? Their birth experience was 32 years ago. Linda needs a time out for months. Tom needs to decide if he is capable of being a father and husband first because bringing another woman to the most intimate experience of your marriage, stressing your wife when she need peace and endangering your baby is not something forgotten.
Marriage counselling required. Blocking anyone who thinks it was Lindaa birth experience from op and the baby to protect pp recovery and bonding time are non negotiable.
Comfortable-Focus123 says:
NTA - It does not matter what Tom, Linda and her flying monkeys say. You are the person giving birth, and therefore the last word. Based on how Tom and Linda are responding, perhaps you should rethink this relationship.
Zscalerguy says:
