'AITA for kicking my husband out of the delivery room because he's a mama's boy?'

AITA for kicking my husband out of the delivery room after he brought his mom instead of supporting me?

Normal_Property_9591 writes:

I (30F) recently gave birth to our first child, and what should have been one of the happiest moments of my life turned into a nightmare. My husband, “Tom” (32M), and I have always had a strong relationship, but we’ve had some ongoing tension regarding his overbearing mother, “Linda” (58F). Linda has a history of inserting herself into our lives, but I never thought it would go this far.

When I went into labor, Tom and I had agreed that it would just be the two of us in the delivery room. I was clear about wanting a private, intimate experience. But when the big day came, Tom showed up at the hospital with Linda in tow.