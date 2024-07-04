'AITA for kicking my MIL out of my house because she found a more suitable wife for my husband?'

Disastrous1ThrowRA writes:
I'm (25F) married to my amazing husband (27M), and we've been together for 3 years, married for 1. Everything has been great between us, except for one glaring issue: my MIL (55F).
From the very beginning, she's been overbearing. She has this habit of calling my husband every single day to "check-in." It started off as a mild annoyance but has since escalated to an unbearable level. She insists on knowing every detail about our lives, from our finances to our weekend plans. She even gave my husband a key to her house, "just in case he ever needs to come home."
Recently, it all came to a head when she showed up unannounced at our house while we were having a quiet dinner. She let herself in (we had given her a spare key for emergencies, big mistake) and immediately started picking everything apart.
She criticized my cooking, saying it was no wonder my husband looked so "miserable" with the "garbage" I serve. I had made butter chicken and homemade naan. She even inspected the house, pointing out imaginary dirt and telling me she should "teach me how to clean properly."
Then she made snide comments about our finances, implying that I was spending all of my husband's money on "useless things" and that I was a "gold-digger." She even suggested that my husband should consider getting our finances separated "to protect himself." My husband and I make a relatively similar amount of money.
She went on to say that I was "lucky" to have landed her son and that I should be grateful he didn't leave me for someone more "suitable." She made it clear that she thought I wasn't good enough for him and even said she had a "nice girl" from her church in mind who would make a "better wife."
I know the woman my MIL is talking about; my MIL introduced me to her once and she's everything my MIL wanted for my husband, including having a "the man provides and the woman stays home" mindset.
I reached my breaking point and told her, very bluntly, that she needed to stop meddling in our marriage and that her constant interference was making things difficult for us. She burst into tears, called me disrespectful, and stormed out. Now my husband is upset with me for "hurting his mom's feelings" and thinks I overreacted. AITA?
Here are the top comments:
ExtendedSpikeProtein says:
Info: Why did you not toss her out immediately? And where was your amazing husband while she spewed this cr#p?
OP responded:
Because I'm used to her jibes at this point and I was just trying to rise above. And he was trying to keep our guests distracted.
IMAGINARIAN_photos says:
I’m sorry you gave your heart and trust to a SEVERELY ENMESHED MAMA’S BOY. She raised him to be a perpetual bachelor who’s not allowed to love any woman but her.
That awful woman only wanted to set him up with that ‘more suitable’ woman because in her twisted mind, the ‘suitable’ woman would have ZERO backbone to demand that the MIL go pound sand. The ‘suitable’ woman would lie down and allow his mommy to maintain her enmeshed lifestyle with her spineless son, your husband. ICK!
DevotedRed says:
Your husband should have shut her down. Let him know that he has no right to be upset with you and the YOU are upset with him for not standing up for you. He didn’t marry his mother!
Kanaiiiii says:
My husbands mom called me a whore when she met me, after getting super drunk, and when I tried to leave the house with my small Pomeranian at the time, she tried to rip him out of my arms. Husband got between us and protected me and hasn’t spoken to her since. You don’t have an amazing husband, you have a little boy who’s still under his mommy’s thumb.
