'AITA for kicking my MIL out of my house because she found a more suitable wife for my husband?'

She criticized my cooking, saying it was no wonder my husband looked so "miserable" with the "garbage" I serve. I had made butter chicken and homemade naan. She even inspected the house, pointing out imaginary dirt and telling me she should "teach me how to clean properly."

Then she made snide comments about our finances, implying that I was spending all of my husband's money on "useless things" and that I was a "gold-digger." She even suggested that my husband should consider getting our finances separated "to protect himself." My husband and I make a relatively similar amount of money.