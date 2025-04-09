'AITA for kicking my mom out because she was lying about how I treated her for sympathy?'

Another friend dropped her off yesterday after a lengthy visit. "Beth" told me Mom cried the whole time because we do not give her access to her money (she has a debit card which she has lost several times), she hates everything we cook (we cook what she asks us to cook), and she wants her own apartment.

Beth suggested we look at apartments that would suit her, but with Uma not driving, her forgetfulness, having her dog, not eating, not bathing, and having severe allergies, it is just not feasible. I work from home full time and then some and have a household of my own to tend. I do not have the time to run errands for her if they are outside of ours as well. I also cannot afford to subsidize her independent living.