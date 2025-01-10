"AITA for kicking my partner's dad out for not taking off his shoes in my house."

Rreirarei writes:
I kicked them out because they refused to take off their shoes, as it was a celebration at our house. For backstory, it was my daughter's first birthday. My partner is white, and I am Asian. It has been the norm in our household to keep shoes off when we're at home, and we also wear indoor footwear/slippers.
I have always kept spa slippers for guests in a variety of sizes in case some are not comfortable going barefoot. I have always kept my house clean and have always maintained the rule of keeping outdoor shoes/footwear off when inside our house.
Not only does it make cleaning floors easy, but the thought of carrying germs inside is also gross and scary to me. It's also a cultural norm for us to keep shoes off as a sign of respect to the owners of the house.
Now, my daughter's birthday had come. The first few guests arrived, took the cue that shoes should be off, and I offered spa slippers. Some were happy to wear them, and some just went barefoot inside.
Then, my partner's dad and his fiancée arrived along with their children (his parents are divorced). They went straight in with their filthy shoes on—really gross-looking shoes that were visibly dirty, with dirt sticking to my tiles. I told my partner to ask them to take off their shoes, please, because the other guests were happy to comply, and I thought they would do the same.
Well, they didn’t and just kept walking around inside with their shoes on, stepping on the rugs and mats. I politely asked again, but his dad grunted and said, "Our shoes are clean; we always wash them weekly." I pointed out the dirt on the floor, and he said it was from when they walked on our front yard, so it was "mainly part of our house."
I explained again that kids, and most especially his grandchild, crawl around on our floor and, since it was her birthday, they should at least take their shoes off the mat where she crawls. This time, he seemed offended and started saying I was making a big deal out of wearing shoes inside, that it was a party anyway, and I was ruining such an important day because I couldn’t bend the rule for just one day.
He also said it’s "white people culture" not to take their shoes off anyway. That’s when I lost it and said they could get out of my house if they couldn’t follow a simple request. They left, and my partner said I should’ve just let it go since they had traveled quite far to come for our daughter’s birthday, and that I’m an asshole for not being considerate for just one day. So, AITA?
No-Tourist-8300 says:
NTA. As a Canadian I’m baffled how some countries don’t take their shoes off when you go into a home.
diminishingpatience says:
NTA at all. When you pointed out the dirt that they trailed into your home, the response was idiotic.
Alternative-Copy7027 says:
Outdoor shoes are disgusting AF. On my clean floors? No thank you. And rude guests are not allowed in my home.
ReviewOk929 says:
The only a%@^oles here are the people who couldn’t acquiesce to a perfectly reasonable request from the person whose home they were in. It’s your house and you don’t have to accept dirt being tracked through it. Would have been easy enough for them to do this rather than die on that hill. NTA.