"AITA for kicking my partner's dad out for not taking off his shoes in my house."

Now, my daughter's birthday had come. The first few guests arrived, took the cue that shoes should be off, and I offered spa slippers. Some were happy to wear them, and some just went barefoot inside.

Then, my partner's dad and his fiancée arrived along with their children (his parents are divorced). They went straight in with their filthy shoes on—really gross-looking shoes that were visibly dirty, with dirt sticking to my tiles. I told my partner to ask them to take off their shoes, please, because the other guests were happy to comply, and I thought they would do the same.