'AITA for kicking my sister out after she tried stealing my house by changing the locks?'

The final straw came when she told me she was planning to "buy me out" of my house. She claimed that because she was living there, she had just as much right to it as I did. I was livid but still tried to keep the peace. Then one day, I came home from work to find that she’d changed the locks while I was at work and left me a note saying I needed to "reconsider" her offer if I wanted access to the house.

I stayed with a friend that night, but the next day, I showed up with a locksmith and changed the locks back. When she came home, she lost it, calling me selfish and accusing me of stealing “her” home. I told her she needed to move out immediately, and after a huge fight, she left.