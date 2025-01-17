'AITA for kicking my sister out after she tried stealing my house by changing the locks?'

RheaPearl writes:
I (28F) inherited my grandparents' house when they passed away three years ago. My sister (30F) and I grew up in this house, so it holds a lot of sentimental value for both of us. She was understandably upset that I was left the house, but my grandparents explicitly left it to me because I was the one who took care of them in their final years.
When I inherited the house, my sister asked if she could move in "temporarily" since she was struggling financially. I said yes because, well, she’s my sister. She didn’t pay rent, but she helped with utilities, so I didn’t mind.
Fast forward a year, and things got tense. She started acting like the house was hers—rearranging furniture, bringing her friends over without asking, and even hosting parties when I wasn’t home. I confronted her about it multiple times, but she’d always brush it off or accuse me of being too controlling.
The final straw came when she told me she was planning to "buy me out" of my house. She claimed that because she was living there, she had just as much right to it as I did. I was livid but still tried to keep the peace. Then one day, I came home from work to find that she’d changed the locks while I was at work and left me a note saying I needed to "reconsider" her offer if I wanted access to the house.
I stayed with a friend that night, but the next day, I showed up with a locksmith and changed the locks back. When she came home, she lost it, calling me selfish and accusing me of stealing “her” home. I told her she needed to move out immediately, and after a huge fight, she left.
Now, two months later, she’s asking if she can move back in because she can’t afford rent anywhere else. She’s been sending me guilt-trippy texts about how family helps each other, and even some relatives are saying I’m being cruel. But I can’t bring myself to let her back in after what she did. So, AITA for refusing to let her move back in?
OrangeTreeLovera says:
She crossed a serious line by trying to take control of your house and change the locks. Family should respect each other’s boundaries, and you’ve already been generous by letting her stay. It’s understandable that you don’t want to put yourself in that situation again. NTA.
Temporary_Alfalfa686 says:
NTA she sounds dangerous honestly.
ben_kosar says:
NTA - Block her, and make sure she hasn't done something screwy with your deed. There are places that offer deed insurance to protect against people trying to steal your property. I'd look into that as well.
I_wanna_be_anemone says:
She basically schemed to make you homeless. She’s proven she doesn’t respect you at all. For your sanity, block her and make it clear to any flying monkeys that they’re more than welcome to take in the entitled parasite. They’d better be prepared for when she goes cuckoo and locks them out their own homes though. NTA.