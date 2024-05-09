'AITA for kicking my husband out because his ex sends me awful messages?' UPDATED

I called him again. He didn’t pick up, so I left a voicemail and begged him to come home and promised that we could talk about everything. He couldn’t sleep either and came home around 3 a.m. I was still awake and asked if we could talk now. We sat down, and I began the conversation.

I explained that I truly love him, but seeing the intense chemistry he and his ex had in the video made me feel jealous and insecure. He promised that that was something of the past and I am his present and future, and he only loves me. I apologized for ignoring his attempts at talking to me and telling him to leave.