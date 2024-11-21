'AITA for kicking a lawyer out of my home because my fiancé might be a gold digger?'

"AITA for kicking out the real estate lawyer that my fiance brought to my house?"

SeparateLecture9854 writes:

I (f) have been with my fiancé Scott for 5 years. I've lost my mom who was my remaining parent 7 months ago. She left me her house and I became the official owner 3 months ago. This is when Scott proposed to me and we got engaged although he wanted to wait before we got engaged, but he said that me owning a house now made him feel like we were ready to be married.

Few days ago, he suggested that I add his name onto the title of the house, and he has been persistent about it. He explained that this step was necessary to ensure "balance in our relationship and marriage" even though I never made him feel like he's inferior or something.