'AITA for kicking people out of my party for wanting expensive drinks and gluten free food?

Then, the adult daughter (I didn't even get her name) started very rudely questioning my wife about what was gluten-free. Well, we really don't know. We buy the meat, and I really don't know if the spices added are gluten-free or not. She said, "So you just feed people random stuff without knowing what's in it? That's just great."

She looked at my wife, rolled her eyes, and said, "Get me a bowl. I guess I'll just use this lettuce to make a salad. I can eat the bacon and tomatoes, I guess." She grabbed several slices of bacon and shoved them in her mouth and said, "I would ask you for some salad dressing, but you probably don't know what's in that either."