'I kissed my BF without permission, he flipped, how can I calm him down?' UPDATED 2X

I started crying because it was so so frustrating. He would kiss me for a bit, stop, yell, and then start again. I didn't understand. Suddenly he stood to go and I begged him to stay, begged him for more than just an hour together and he refused. He became so angry and I tried to hug / kiss him and he yelled even more. Finally he texted that I am very disrespectful and non-consensual.

I have been bawling. I asked him to try and talk and apologize and he has refused. How can I have a talk with him? He has said I'm very mean and disrespectful and that "there's no more talking."

TL;DR boyfriend angry about a kiss / kissed him without permission.