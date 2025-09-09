'I know that my husband is cheating on me. I need to tell someone.' UPDATED

You know the reason why!. He was shocked and looked at me without saying anything and then just sat silent on his end of the sofa for the rest of the evening. Before bed he asked me to tell him how I would feel safe again and to tell him what I wanted him to do. He went to bed. I stayed up all night and made a list of demands.

I want a post-nuptial agreement where I get my house and my summer house. I become a partner at his companies at 50%. I don’t know how these things work since I wont be buying in but this is for him to fix. I’m not interested in management just that I have my half and the passive income.