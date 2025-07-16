'AITA for laughing at my misogynist brother saying he'd be supportive of his GF's career?'

From there it devolved into a rant about how she won’t marry him anymore and that he’s not going to be able to be intimate with her because she now knows how he really feels about women in law enforcement.

I get that it wasn’t my place to call him out, and I didn’t mean to, but I also don’t want her to be manipulated into thinking he would support her when I’ve heard the horrific things he says.

My dad also backed me up and thought it was wrong for my brother to lie and say he would be supportive when he’s really not. So, am I the a^#%ole for essentially showing my brother’s girlfriend what my brother is really like, not the honeymoon, fresh-into-a-relationship version she’s been seeing?