'AITA for laughing at my daughter for punishing my grandkid for listening to ASMR?'

Did I undermine my daughter by laughing at her when she scolded my granddaughter?

Fit-Hearing-6794 writes:

My (66M) wife (66F) and I have a daughter (41F). Our daughter is married and has two kids (Violet 15F and Ben 10M).Our daughter and her family have been living with us for a while. We have a big house, my wife and I live on the first floor, the second floor is for our daughter and her family.

Since Violet is 15, a teen, her parents are trying to make sure she doesn't get into trouble or do hard drugs. It was 5 AM, my wife and I were eating breakfast. Our daughter came downstairs holding Violet's phone. We recognized it was her phone because of the purple cover. Violet and our Son-in-law (41M) came after her.