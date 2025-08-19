'AITA for laughing at my stepmom when she discovered that my dad was cheating on her?'

I said he does not care about the women he marries and he disrespected my mom long before he disrespected my stepmother. She told me that was not fair and that it was different. I asked how she would feel if she died and left her very young kids without her, only for them to be told a “better mom” was coming along a few months later.

She told me my mom had been a really poor mom and that she was in no way perfect. I asked her if she thought she was perfect. I also asked if she ever thought maybe my dad was just a user who did not want to raise me, so he badmouthed my mom to her.