'AITA for leaning into witch accusations in middle school to scare a class bully?'

Old-Touch1553 writes:
In middle school, I (7th grade female) was seated next to an 8th grade boy (let’s call him Mark). Mark was very religious and pretty stuck up. On the first day, I sat down in my all-black alternative outfit and makeup, and the first words out of his mouth, said with genuine fear, were, “Are you a witch?”
I thought he was joking, so I said, “Yeah, I am.” He went completely quiet, and I could see fear in his eyes. I looked at him, confused, and said, “You know I’m joking, right?” He just laughed, and I thought that was the end of it.
Over the next few classes, it became clear that Mark thought he was the cool kid. He talked constantly during lessons, picked on classmates, and even harassed the teacher. One day, I had what I thought was a funny and petty idea. The next class, as soon as he started goofing around, I bent my head toward him and began whispering gibberish with a completely straight face.
Middle school me thought this was hilarious, peak comedy. Mark did not agree. He stopped talking immediately and stared at me in horror. The next day, he was out sick. When he came back, he told everyone that I had cursed him and warned them that I would curse them too if they upset me.
Later, when he walked into our history class and saw me sitting there, he broke down crying. We were both sent to the counselor, where he explained that I was worshipping the devil and performing witchcraft on other students.
I felt really bad afterward. I don’t think I was truly in the wrong, but it definitely was my fault for scaring him like that. I’m mostly just curious what others think. Fortunately, I went to a different high school and haven’t seen him since.
SchindHaughton says:
NTA. As an adult, I think that’s hilarious. Kid deserved to be messed with, and the biggest problem here is the crazy shit he believed (and hopefully doesn’t still believe).
Jakyland says:
NTA you used your witch powers for good.
TalonShady says:
Honestly, this is peak middle school. You didn’t mean harm, just a poorly timed prank. Poor Mark took it way too seriously.
OneChrononOfPlancks says:
NTA, brainwashed religious types (to the extent they try to push their beliefs and control system on others) need to lighten up.