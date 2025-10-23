'AITA for leaning into witch accusations in middle school to scare a class bully?'

"AITA for leaning into a witch accusation in middle school and making a kid genuinely terrified in class?"

Old-Touch1553 writes:

In middle school, I (7th grade female) was seated next to an 8th grade boy (let’s call him Mark). Mark was very religious and pretty stuck up. On the first day, I sat down in my all-black alternative outfit and makeup, and the first words out of his mouth, said with genuine fear, were, “Are you a witch?”

I thought he was joking, so I said, “Yeah, I am.” He went completely quiet, and I could see fear in his eyes. I looked at him, confused, and said, “You know I’m joking, right?” He just laughed, and I thought that was the end of it.