'AITA for leaving a date without telling the other person because she was late?'

I show up and see I had gotten a text that she would be a few minutes late because she wanted to grab a drink on the way, so I said it was okay and that I had just gotten there. One hour goes by, and I message her saying that I’d probably leave soon if she didn’t show up.

Then I waited another 30 minutes before I left and didn’t text her that I had left, which I probably should have. I get like two miles up the road, and she messaged me saying she was there and asked where I was parked. Honestly, I just didn’t reply and kept going home.