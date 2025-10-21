'AITA for leaving a date without telling the other person because she was late?'

Impossible_Order_246 writes:
I’ve been texting this girl for about a week or two now, and she’s been trying to hang out and has been so sweet and supportive. But I’ve been so busy with work, so I felt bad and canceled some plans I had after work and told her I’d meet her when I was off at a lookout about an hour from my work and completely out of my way home.
I told her before I left that I was going to leave work in half an hour and that I’d go straight to the spot when I was off, and then told her again that I was on my way when I was off (keep in mind this place is only 30 minutes from where she lives).
I show up and see I had gotten a text that she would be a few minutes late because she wanted to grab a drink on the way, so I said it was okay and that I had just gotten there. One hour goes by, and I message her saying that I’d probably leave soon if she didn’t show up.
Then I waited another 30 minutes before I left and didn’t text her that I had left, which I probably should have. I get like two miles up the road, and she messaged me saying she was there and asked where I was parked. Honestly, I just didn’t reply and kept going home.
When I got home, I apologized and told her I felt disrespected. I worked all day and was tired and drove an hour out of my way to spend time with her, just to sit there and wait on her for almost two hours.
Then she got upset, saying I wasted her time and that it was rude of me to leave her there, and that she was not sorry for being late. I still feel really bad for leaving, but I felt like I was being stood up. AITA?
ReadMeDrMemory says:
NTA. "She wanted to grab a drink on the way" lol.
Jakyland says:
NTA, but really Y T A to yourself for apologizing after being stood up for 90+ minutes. You have nothing to apologize for or feel bad about.
RidiculousSucculent says:
No. Don’t feel bad. Don’t apologize. She didn’t respect your time. She was rude. You were right to leave. Block and move on.
embopbopbopdoowop says:
NTA. Yeah, you probably should have messaged that you were leaving. But her transgression is so much bigger that she gets the AH points all to herself. “She got upset saying that I wasted her time.” Someone get this girl a mirror for some self-reflection.