'AITA for leaving a first date because he brought his mom to interview me?'

"AITA for leaving a first date because his mom came along?"

Responsible-Rent8353 writes:

So, I’m 23F and went on a first date last week with a guy I matched with on Hinge. Let’s call him Jake, 25M. We’d been chatting for a few weeks, and he seemed like a solid guy—funny, with good taste in music, and he even remembered that I loved Italian food. He planned the date at this nice little spot in Dallas, which I thought was sweet.

I show up, and everything’s fine at first. He’s already there, we hug, and he even compliments my outfit. But, like five minutes after I sit down, this older woman walks in. Jake stands up, waves her over, and says, “This is my mom!”