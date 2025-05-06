'AITA for leaving a friend's place after she "didn't think about" my comfort at all?'

I was like, whoops, my bad, I should not have assumed, and asked if I was in the other, smaller guest room. They said no, Sara and her husband were in there. They then told me they "hoped I was okay with sleeping on the couch."

I was really trying not to be too annoyed or cranky about this, but I had just driven five hours and was under the impression I was getting a bedroom for the weekend, mostly because we had planned this weekend for months and they had never mentioned otherwise.

I would not have been opposed to a couch sleep for maybe one night, but there was no way I was going to sleep on the couch for the entire weekend, especially since we would be drinking and partying pretty heavily.