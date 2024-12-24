'AITA for not following 'girl code' and leaving a woman stranded after she insulted me?'

So, AITA for walking away and leaving her stranded? I feel like I was just trying to help, but her attitude was completely uncalled for. Plus, it admittedly is unsafe for a woman to be stuck somewhere with car troubles. My friend said I should have helped her because of "girl code," but I think she broke girl code first.

deathtodickens says:

You stayed far too long. I would have driven off the moment she opened her mouth to say, “Finally!” You are clearly NTA in this situation.

Glum-Ad-4736 says: