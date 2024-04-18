'AITA for leaving my BF at the airport after he tried to prank TSA agents?'

Lazy_Mixture_5730 writes:
Hey everyone, I (20F) really need some outside perspective on whether I was too harsh on my boyfriend (29M) because of a recent incident. My boyfriend loves practical jokes, and while some are genuinely funny, others can be a bit much.
For example, he once switched all my skincare products with mayonnaise, and another time, he filled my car with balloons. It's usually all in good fun, but sometimes it goes a bit too far.
We planned this amazing vacation to the Caribbean, something I had been looking forward to for months. Everything was going smoothly until we got to the airport. Right before going through airport security, my boyfriend thought it would be hilarious to pull another prank. This time, he decided to stuff an inapporpriate toy in his pants to make it look like he had a large bump.
As you can imagine, the security scanners picked up on something odd, and he was pulled aside for a pat-down. When the TSA agents asked him if he was carrying anything he shouldn’t be, he yelled out, “I have a big piece and I’m gonna use it!” in what I guess he thought was a funny tone.
Literally everybody turned and looked at us, and it was so awkward, a couple other TSA guys ran towards him. Then he pulled out the toy and proudly announced, “That’s my big piece!”
Well, the TSA didn’t find it funny. Both of us were taken to a back room and interrogated for over an hour, which led to us missing our flight. The agents weren’t amused, and they gave us a stern lecture on security and appropriateness.
I was so upset and embarrassed by the whole ordeal that I decided I couldn’t handle going on the vacation anymore. So instead of waiting for the next available flight, I just went home.
My boyfriend was annoyed and said I was overreacting since it was just a joke and that we could just catch another flight. However, I felt like the prank crossed a line, especially considering the setting and the stress it caused.
So, am I the a^&*ole for deciding to go home and miss out on our vacation because I couldn’t deal with another potential “joke” or embarrassment? Let me know what you think?
Here are the top comments from the post:
OrangyOgre says:
Your boyfriend sounds like a 16 year old.
Electricstarbby says:
The second that guy did that joke with my skincare he’d be out. I’m sorry. He’s 29?!!
winter_blues22 says:
Reconsider this relationship. I personally hate these types of jokes. There is a time and place for things. TSA is not a time for that. You can get yourself on a list so that every time you fly, you are pulled aside. If he can't desern when jokes are appropriate, that is a red flag.
NeeliSilverleaf says:
Please stop dating children, especially when they're almost a decade your senior.
K_A_irony says:
NTA (Not the A^&@ole). I am surprised TSA detained you. I would have told them I was no longer with this clown. You should've asked them to do an extra security search on me and my stuff to prove I had nothing and made the flight.
I would make it VERY clear to him that he was NEVER EVER to play another prank on you or in your presence. It must be exhausting to be with such a child. He is almost 30 and acts like he is 12. Do you really want a long term relationship with such a person. Imagine you get married and have kids... you will have an extra one to care for.
What do you think? Should OP have just gotten on the next flight?