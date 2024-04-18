'AITA for leaving my BF at the airport after he tried to prank TSA agents?'

As you can imagine, the security scanners picked up on something odd, and he was pulled aside for a pat-down. When the TSA agents asked him if he was carrying anything he shouldn’t be, he yelled out, “I have a big piece and I’m gonna use it!” in what I guess he thought was a funny tone.

Literally everybody turned and looked at us, and it was so awkward, a couple other TSA guys ran towards him. Then he pulled out the toy and proudly announced, “That’s my big piece!”

Well, the TSA didn’t find it funny. Both of us were taken to a back room and interrogated for over an hour, which led to us missing our flight. The agents weren’t amused, and they gave us a stern lecture on security and appropriateness.