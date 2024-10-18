'AITA for leaving my boyfriend after his friend exposed that he is keeping secrets from me?'

Finally, he stormed out of my apartment. He doesn’t live with me, so I locked the door and called it a night. I didn’t hear from him until this morning, and when I did, it was just more angry texts, telling me to “drop it” and leave him alone.

At that point, I was done. I’m not going to sit around and be treated like I’m crazy for asking a simple question. I texted him back saying we’re done, I need space, and if he can’t be honest with me, then I don’t want any part of this relationship. End of story.