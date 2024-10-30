'AITA for leaving my chronically late friend behind even though she was 10 mins away'

Avenir_gd writes:
So, this happened last weekend, and now my friend group is split over whether I was justified or a total jerk. I have a friend, let’s call her "Sarah," who is always late. I’m talking, “we tell her to be there at 6, knowing she’ll show up at 7” kind of late. The rest of us have learned to tolerate it, but last Saturday pushed things too far.
We were all going out for a friend’s birthday and had rented a party bus to take us to a few spots. The bus was booked for a specific time slot, so we all agreed to meet at 6:30 p.m. to make sure we’d be on it by 7 p.m.
Sarah swore she’d be there on time. Guess what? 7 rolls around, and Sarah is still nowhere to be found. We texted and called, and she just kept saying, “I’m almost there!”
After waiting for over an hour, we decided we had to go. I texted her that we were leaving and that she’d have to find her own way to meet us if she still wanted to join. Well, she showed up about 10 minutes later and was FURIOUS that we’d left. She called me selfish, said I “ditched” her, and made the entire night about her being "abandoned."
Now, half the friend group says I did the right thing, while the others think I was too harsh and should’ve waited since I “know how she is.” But it was everyone’s night, not just hers, and I feel like it was fair after all the waiting. AITA? Should I have waited even longer, or was it time to finally put my foot down?
gastropod43 says:
YTA for not leaving at 7:00 Why do you enable her.
Anxious-Routine-5526 says:
YTA for not leaving when you said you would. Your entire group are a%#holes for enabling her behavior. Sarah's inability to manage her own time is just that, her problem.
It's not up to the rest of the world to wait around with their thumbs up their butts waiting for her to grace them with her presence to begin activities. Go on and do what you plan when you plan. She either starts showing up or misses out. It's all up to her.
DashingTwirling writes:
NTA. She wasn’t left stranded, she chose this outcome. Sarah doesn’t value anyone else’s time or money and then has the audacity to be angry with you? “Sarah, we are leaving by 6:30, if anyone is later than that they will need to drive themselves.” No more passes. No more accommodating rude selfish “friends.”
mynamecouldbesam says:
NTA You should've left by 7.15.