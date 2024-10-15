'AITA for leaving my GF at a party because she was treating me like a human toilet?' UPDATED

Svennis79 says:

NTA, you didn't make her look crazy. She made herself clearly visible as the crazy she is. Get out before you sink any more time, energy or self respect into this void of a human.

OP posted an update.

Hey everyone, back with one update. First off, thanks again for all the advice and support. It helped me realize I needed to stand up for myself, and that’s exactly what I did—though things didn’t go as I expected.

I finally confronted my girlfriend about everything—her constant digs at me, how she embarrassed me at the party, and how I was done being treated that way. I told her I wanted to break up.